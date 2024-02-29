Corton Capital Inc. Has $435,000 Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.0 %

ANET traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.81. The stock had a trading volume of 376,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,426. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $4,880,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,714,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,191,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,651 shares of company stock worth $41,462,038. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.