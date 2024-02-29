Corton Capital Inc. Has $503,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Corton Capital Inc. cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alua Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $12,775,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 443,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Trading Up 19.7 %

Okta stock traded up $17.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.49. 10,428,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OKTA. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Okta

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.