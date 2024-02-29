Corton Capital Inc. Increases Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Coursera Price Performance

NYSE:COUR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,191. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $21.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $26,319.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 35,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $584,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 737,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,156,323.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $26,319.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,034,828 shares of company stock worth $20,151,889. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.