Corton Capital Inc. Increases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.77. 175,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,519.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock worth $7,022,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

