Corton Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,822 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 155.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

NYSE TDS traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,545. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

