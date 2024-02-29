Corton Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Corton Capital Inc. reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,752 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after buying an additional 166,316 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,488,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,116 shares of company stock worth $10,232,094. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.50. 935,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,645,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

