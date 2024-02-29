Corton Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,004 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH stock remained flat at $5.77 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,789,771. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

