Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 508.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $66.65. 686,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average is $59.63. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $143.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

