Corton Capital Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.9 %

LAD stock traded up $5.49 on Thursday, hitting $295.98. 16,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,199. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

