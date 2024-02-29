Corton Capital Inc. Purchases 287 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.72. 178,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,540. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.78.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.20.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

