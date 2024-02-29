Corton Capital Inc. Purchases 417 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.92. 158,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $216.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.17.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.