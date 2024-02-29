Corton Capital Inc. Purchases 5,770 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNO. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 72,750 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,649,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:VNO traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 449,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $32.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.74 and a beta of 1.58.
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 521.74%.
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
