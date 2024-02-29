Corton Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.46. 255,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,054. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.93. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

