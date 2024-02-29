Corton Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Corton Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 42.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after buying an additional 1,043,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 21.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after buying an additional 778,563 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,942,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lyft by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Lyft by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 667,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.75. 4,270,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,073,137. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $19.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $290,123.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,421.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $290,123.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,421.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $283,895.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,906,812 shares in the company, valued at $24,216,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,590,285 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

