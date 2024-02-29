Corton Capital Inc. Sells 12,359 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,359 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth $34,644,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,002,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,641.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 314,174 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 413,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,203,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at $14,056,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $173,972.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $319,393.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,056,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 656,773 shares of company stock worth $14,127,648. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.16. 441,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,494. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Stories

