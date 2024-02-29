Corton Capital Inc. Takes $358,000 Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Braze by 296.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Braze by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 880,451 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Braze by 12,400.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845,194 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Braze by 180.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,053,000 after acquiring an additional 826,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Braze by 167.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,467,000 after acquiring an additional 810,295 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $390,924.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,690.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,219.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $390,924.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,690.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,457 shares of company stock worth $9,416,904. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRZE has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.92. The stock had a trading volume of 83,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

