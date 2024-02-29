Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in CarMax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

CarMax Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 293,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,744. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.02. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.