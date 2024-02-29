Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.28.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,330. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.98. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.08.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,812. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

