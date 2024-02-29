Corton Capital Inc. Trims Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Corton Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.

In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $185,757.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,801.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,369 shares of company stock worth $3,240,415 in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.58. 3,722,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,759. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

