Covestor Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

