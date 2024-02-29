Covestor Ltd Purchases New Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TKO. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $495,949,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $320,964,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $136,131,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $118,378,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $89,333,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $106.16. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKO. TD Cowen initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Featured Stories

