Covestor Ltd Purchases New Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TKO. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $495,949,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $320,964,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $136,131,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $118,378,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $89,333,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TKO Group Price Performance
TKO opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $106.16. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.93 and a beta of 1.07.
TKO Group Profile
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.
