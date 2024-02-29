Covestor Ltd Sells 276 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in DexCom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.64.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $114.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day moving average of $108.12. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,874 shares of company stock worth $7,208,189. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

