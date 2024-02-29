Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) PT Raised to $194.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Shares of NYSE BAP traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.15. The company had a trading volume of 57,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,241. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $173.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Credicorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,053,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,018 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Credicorp by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 121,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 784.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 285,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,618,000 after buying an additional 253,544 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

