Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

CS stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

