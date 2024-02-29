Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
