Critical Contrast: DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) versus SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) and SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of SNC-Lavalin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and SNC-Lavalin Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.30 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -1.93 SNC-Lavalin Group N/A N/A N/A $1.89 17.56

Analyst Recommendations

SNC-Lavalin Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SNC-Lavalin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and SNC-Lavalin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A SNC-Lavalin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus target price of $32.36, suggesting a potential downside of 2.39%. Given SNC-Lavalin Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SNC-Lavalin Group is more favorable than DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and SNC-Lavalin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10% SNC-Lavalin Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SNC-Lavalin Group beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors. The Nuclear segment offers consultancy, field, technology, spare parts, reactor support, and decommissioning and waste management services, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction management services for clients across the nuclear life cycle; and new-build and full refurbishment services for reactors. The O&M segment provides operations, maintenance, and asset management solutions for bridges, transit systems, highways, and buildings and industrial plants, including power plants, water supply and treatment systems, and desalination plants, as well as postal services and ships. The Linxon segment provides engineering, procurement, management, and construction services for execution of alternative current power substations, including expansions and electrification through repetitive EPC offerings for various markets, including utilities, renewables, conventional generation, transportation, and data centers. The LSTK Projects segment undertakes construction contracts for the mass transit, and mining and metallurgy project. The Capital segment engages in the developing of projects, arranging financing, investing in equity, undertaking complex financial modeling, and managing its infrastructure investments, such as bridges and highways, mass transit systems, power facilities, energy infrastructure, water treatment plants, and social infrastructure. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. was founded in 1911 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

