Critical Survey: Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) vs. Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tenaya Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.80, suggesting a potential upside of 167.80%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -62.76% -54.42% Sorrento Therapeutics -818.22% -282.82% -57.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$123.67 million ($1.88) -3.14 Sorrento Therapeutics $60.32 million 0.21 -$428.33 million N/A N/A

Tenaya Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dwarf open reading frame gene in the heart for dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for cardiac regeneration to replace heart cells lost in patients experiencing heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. It operates through the Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

