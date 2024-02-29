Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Shares Down 10.5%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.72. 190,260 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 135,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$2.84 to C$2.82 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cronos Group from C$2.61 to C$2.72 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
