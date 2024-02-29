CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Barclays

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $262.11.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $320.94 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $338.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,418,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

