Crown Place VCT PLC (LON:CRWN) Announces GBX 0.78 Dividend

Crown Place VCT PLC (LON:CRWN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Crown Place VCT Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of LON:CRWN opened at GBX 29.20 ($0.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2,920.00 and a beta of 0.12. Crown Place VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 29.20 ($0.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 32 ($0.41). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.70.
About Crown Place VCT
