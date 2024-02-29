Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,391,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 4.89% of Cryoport worth $32,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 19.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 16.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 50.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 64.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.31. 35,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,336. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 11.58. The firm has a market cap of $847.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

