Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Downgraded by Barrington Research to “Market Perform”

Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,306 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

