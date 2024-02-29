Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cumulus Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 76,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

