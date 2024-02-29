Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their market perform rating on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

