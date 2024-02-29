CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,739 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after purchasing an additional 433,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,474,000 after buying an additional 136,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,929,000 after buying an additional 67,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $118.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

