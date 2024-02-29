CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 29.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 396.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,077 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.3 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.51. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.