CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $115.82 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $115.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.79. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.