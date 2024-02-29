CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $447,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average of $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fastenal

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,040 shares of company stock worth $8,311,896. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.