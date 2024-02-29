CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH opened at $98.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $98.40.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

