CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Cummins Trading Up 0.1 %

Cummins stock opened at $270.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.70. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $273.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,189 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,129. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

