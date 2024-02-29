CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $655,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $82.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average is $73.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

