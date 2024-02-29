CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $701,000 Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

ETR opened at $100.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average of $98.06. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

