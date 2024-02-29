CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its holdings in Western Union by 19.0% in the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 263,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 6.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.83. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.95%.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WU shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

