CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 4,825 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.3 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.