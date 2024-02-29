CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 760 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 11,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 575.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $12,703,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

