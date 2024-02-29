CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.48 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $80.09. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

