Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Short Interest Update

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cyber Apps World Stock Performance

Cyber Apps World stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. Cyber Apps World has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $317,500.00, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of -0.70.

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Lugano, Switzerland.

