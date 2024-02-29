Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) PT Raised to $10.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close.

CTKB has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens began coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 2.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytek Biosciences

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.49. 196,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,310. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. Cytek Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.40 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,400 shares in the company, valued at $887,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,400 shares in the company, valued at $887,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,042,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,977,031.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.