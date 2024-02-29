Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:DBI)

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.13.

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited owns the lease of and right to operate the Dalrymple Bay terminal, a coal export metallurgical coal facility in Bowen Basin in Queensland. It provides terminal infrastructure and services for producers and consumers of Australian coal exports. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

