Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,762 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Daqo New Energy worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DQ opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.14. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

