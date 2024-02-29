Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Samuel C. Blackman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,224,662 shares in the company, valued at $19,729,304.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DAWN stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 153.5% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,159,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,325 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $24,834,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,306,238 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

